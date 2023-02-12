Beyoncé Snags Top Honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

Beyoncé is just getting started with her Renaissance winning streak! On Saturday (Feb. 11), the undeniable musical talent won in two categories at the annual BRIT Awards: International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.”

via: Elle

On Saturday, February 11, Beyoncé was the recipient of two Brit Awards in London, but the musical icon was not herself in the U.K. for the event. The Renaissance singer accepted her awards for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for Break My Soul via a video message. And even though she didn’t walk to red carpet, she was red carpet ready with a stunning black-and-white ensemble.

Beyoncé posted some photos on Instagram for a closer look at her wildly patterned two-piece, which featured both stripes and checkers, with a black corset around her waist. The bell sleeves were also striped in black and white and made from a faux-fur fuzzy material. The matching slacks were similarly form-fitting before opening up widely over her feet. She wore a pair of black statement earrings, sunglasses, and, in one photo, a tall matching hat.

In her pre-recorded acceptance speech, Beyoncé said, “Thank you so much for this incredible recognition. I’d like to say thank you to all of my friends out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years. The Renaissance begins. I’ll see y’all on tour. Thank you so much for this honor!”