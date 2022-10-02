Beyoncé Sends A Heartfelt Message To Her Sister Solange After Her Original Score Debut [Photo]

This past weekend, Solange debuted her original score for the New York City Ballet. She composed the score for a performance called Play Time, which was choreographed by Gianna Reisen.

via: Billboard

Beyoncé showed support on Instagram on Saturday (Oct. 1), posting slideshows featuring photos and videos from her sister’s evening at the ballet.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” she wrote to Solange. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she added.

“heart so fulll,” Solange wrote on her own Instagram page, where she also shared several photos from her big night. The score she penned was performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from her ensemble.

“There’s a lot of nuance to it. It’s exciting, for sure,” Reisen said of the score in an interview with All Arts. “That’s what I wanted; I wanted something that would kind of keep the audience on their toes.”