Beyoncé And Rihanna Took Home Trophies On The First Night Of The NAACP Image Awards 2023

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards is announcing winners in several non-televised categories via streaming presentations all week long leading up to the live ceremony.

Beyoncé won the most awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B song for the single “Cuff It,” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance.

Rihanna also won for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for her song “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The next top winner was surprisingly Chris Brown, despite Kendrick Lamar being the second most-nominated act of the evening. Brown won two awards. The first was Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) alongside Wizkid for his song, “Call Me Every Day,” from his album Breezy.

The televised ceremony will be filmed on February 25th and air exclusively on BET on February 26. To watch the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards live, click here.

A complete list of the awards handed out the first night follows.

Outstanding International Song

Wizkid — “Bad To Me”

Fireboy DML & Chris Brown feat. Shenseea — “Diana”

Burna Boy — “Last Last”

Tems — “No Woman No Cry”

Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir — “Stand Strong”

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Boney James — Detour

Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge — Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014

Kaelin Ellis — The Funk Will Prevail

Javon Jackson — The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni

Ragan Whiteside — Thrill Ride

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Marvin Sapp— “All in Your Hands”

Tennessee State University — “Fly (Y.M.M.F.)”

Erica Campbell — “Positive”

MAJOR. — “Whole World In His Hands”

Jonathan McReynolds — “Your World”

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Tye Tribbett — All Things New

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Hymns

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — Kingdom Book One

James Fortune — My Life

Tennessee State University — The Urban Hymnal

Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Traditional)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer — “Die Hard”

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. — “Good Morning Gorgeous Remix”

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott — “Still Believe”

Silk Sonic — “Love’s Train”

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA — “No Love”

Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems — “MOVE”

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid — “Call Me Every Day”

City Girls feat. Usher — “Good Love”

Future feat. Drake and Tems — “Wait For U”

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Beyoncé — “Be Alive”

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”

Tobe Nwigwe feat. FAT, Pharrell, and Olu of EarthGang — “Lord Forgive Me”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) — Kris Bowers

Entergalactic — Kid Cudi

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) — Various Artists

The Woman King — Terence Blanchard

Outstanding Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz — Wasteland

Burna Boy — Love, Damini

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox — age/sex/location

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Chlöe — Surprise

Jazmine Sullivan — Hurt Me So Good

SZA — SOS

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Beyoncé — “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. — “Good Morning Gorgeous Remix”

Jazmine Sullivan — “Hurt Me So Good”

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Armani White — “Billie Eilish”

Fivio Foreign — “City of Gods”

Quavo & Takeoff — “Hotel Lobby”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Future feat. Drake and Tems — “Wait for U”

Outstanding Album

Ari Lennox — age/sex/location

Chris Brown — Breezy (Deluxe)

Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Beyoncé — Renaissance

PJ Morton — Watch the Sun