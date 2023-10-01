Beyoncé Releases 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' Movie Trailer [Video]

The rumors were true!

Beyoncé debuted the trailer for her upcoming concert film, ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ — in theaters 12.01.

Check out the film’s description via YouTube:

“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

It was rumored earlier this week that Beyoncé’s concert film would come exclusively to AMC Theaters. At the time of this writing, AMC Theaters’ website is down for maintenance. We imagine tickets will officially be on sale soon.

Get into the trailer below!