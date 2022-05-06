Beyoncé Receives Her First Daytime Emmy Nomination for Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson's Facebook Watch Series

Beyoncé has earned herself yet another award nomination.

Bey received her first Daytime Emmy nomination on Thursday for writing the “Talks with Mama Tina Theme Song” for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina.

via People:

The “Love on Top” singer received the nomination for the award in the outstanding original song category.

Beyoncé has garnered eight Primetime Emmy Awards nominations over the years. She most recently received four Emmy nominations in 2019 for her Netflix film Homecoming, which documented her iconic Coachella performance in 2018.

Beyoncé’s visual album that premiered on HBO in 2016, Lemonade, also received two nominations that year. The star was also nominated for her 2015 On the Run Tour concert special and her 2013 Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show.

Last December, Knowles-Lawson, 68, announced that she would be launching her own Facebook talk show.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!” Knowles-Lawson continued.

Knowles-Lawson also thanked Beyoncé and her three children — Blue Ivy, 10, and 4-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — for performing the opening of her theme song in her post.

“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special theme song for the show,” the proud grandmother wrote. “Are you guys ready to watch?”

Some guests who have been featured on the series include Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, among others.

The nominations for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday.

Like Beyoncé, other musicians who scored nominations include Kelly Clarkson and Gloria Estefan in individual categories, as well as Ringo Starr, who received a nod in the outstanding instructional and how-to program category for his Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaborationproject.

The Young and the Restless currently leads the pack with 18 nominations, followed by General Hospital with 17 and Days of Our Lives, which earned 11 nods. The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View both received nine nods each, placing them in a tie for fourth place.

Meanwhile, Leah Remini scored a nomination in the outstanding game show category for hosting The Game Show Network’s People Puzzler.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. EST.