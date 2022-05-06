Antonio Brown Calls Colin Kaepernick ‘Trash,’ Says ‘We Don’t See Him in the Hood’ [Video]

Antonio Brown does not want to be compared to Colin Kaepernick, and questioned the former NFL quarterback’s sincerity in helping people in the inner city.

via: Complex

Aside from calling Kaepernick a “trash” quarterback, Brown claimed that people don’t feel sorry for the former San Francisco 49er getting shunned by the NFL because Kapernick accepted a settlement to end his lawsuit against the league.

“They gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said. “He took a deal. We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. Fuck outta here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on fucking Nike, man. Fuck outta here.”

Brown went on to question Kaepernick’s charitable contributions, before blasting the former quarterback for not being “from the hood.”

“He don’t wanna play, man,” AB said. “He was trash, everything. . . . Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside. . . . All that’s cap.”

Brown continued, “We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick. He not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches.”

“We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that,” he added. “As Black people we need to get that clear. . . . He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that.”

Michael Thomas also chimed in, saying Brown isn’t “wrong.”

he isn’t wrong wrong lol https://t.co/H9tQEuT7yb — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) May 6, 2022

Back in January, the Tampa Bay Bucs parted ways with Brown after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets. Weeks later, the former All-Pro wide receiver sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation, where he maintained that he hasn’t ruled out a return to the NFL.

“I’m a football player, man. I’m a professional athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my main thing,” he said, adding that he’s already been in contact with some organizations. “A couple teams called.”

As for Kaepernick, the former quarterback, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers one year after taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice, hasn’t shied away from his aspirations to play again.

In March, Kaepernick once again teased his long-awaited return to the NFL by posting clips of himself training with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.