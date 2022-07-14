Beyoncé Posts Her First TikTok with Help From Cardi B [Photos + Video]

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok.

As Queen Bey prepares for her upcoming album Renaissance, she decided to share a clip containing a compilation of fans dancing to her latest single, “Break My Soul.”

Cardi B appears in the montage, excitedly yelling the lyrics, “In case you forgot how we act outside!” Beyoncé captions the video, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for ‘BREAK MY SOUL.’” On June 20, the Lemonade singer announced the single would be dropping at midnight. Without making a big fuss, she changed her Instagram bio to “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Renaissance will be out on July 29. British Vogue heard a preview of the album as Beyoncé sat down with the outlet for an exclusive published last month.

The magazine described her new project as “music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.” According to Variety, in addition to the star making her debut on TikTok, she has also shared her entire music catalog on the platform. The award-winning artist even tagged the creators who appear in her music mashup. Beyoncé’s account already has over three million followers, with that number expected to grow substantially.

Since the Houston native is usually private, fans are definitely excited to see her sharing content.

