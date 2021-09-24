Beyoncé Pens Open Letter To Fans While Still Celebrating 40th Birthday [Photo]

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter wants the world to know she is embracing chapter 40, revealing her new age has brought a sense of freedom.

via: The Blast

Bey has released a letter, on her website, to her fans, thanking them for the overwhelming amount of support this month.

Beyoncé started this letter by showing love to her fellow Virgos, as she hoped that they had an amazing month. She also added that everyone who took the time to wish her a happy birthday is an “inspiring human.” This 40th birthday was special to her because Bey found out that she knows what it now means, to “be alive” and “live in the moment.”

“This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment,” Beyoncé said. “It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30…but I didn’t.”

Beyoncé shares a heartfelt letter in celebration of her 40th birthday. ??https://t.co/EoiUY4D8uv pic.twitter.com/YDAXW3GX3d — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 23, 2021

Beyoncé continued to express how grateful she is, to reach this huge point in her life. She explained how with each maturity level she reaches, the more she understands about life, and the more happier she becomes.

“The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice,” the 28-time Grammy winner explained. “I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

Many feel that when they reach the age of 40, they start to feel old, and aren’t able to do a lot of things in life anymore. For Bey, that is 100% false. In her letter, she believes that this is the best that she’s felt in her life.

“Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP. This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, recently began collaborating with the iconic jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co. One of their latest initiatives is their “About Love” campaign. They recently got together with Tiffany & Co. to launch the Love Scholarship program, with their BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundations. Tiffany & Co. is donating $2 million in scholarship funding, to students at historically Black colleges, (HBCUs) who are studying in the field of the arts, and other creativity. The HBCUs that are receiving these scholarship funds are Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University.

It’s great to see Beyoncé walking in her purpose.