21 Savage Turned Himself Into Police Following Warrant Related To ICE Case

Despite 21 Savage’s arrest by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency taking place in 2019, he is still embattled with legal issues in connection to the situation.

As reported on XXL, the rapper turned himself in on September 23, following the agency’s warrant for his arrest on September 7. The article points out 21 was “on the hook for allegations of felony drug and weapons possession” from his highly publicized arrest on February 3, 2019.

21’s attorney, Charles Kuck, said his client wasn’t aware of the warrant until the day he turned himself in. 21 is facing legal trouble because, according to the legal document, authorities claim the night 21 was taken into custody, he tossed a bottle that had liquid in it, which tested positive for codeine. Cops also found a firearm that allegedly belonged to 21. Luck said,

“The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s [21 Savage] deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago.”

In 2019, Savage was arrested after a traffic stop in Atlanta and taken into custody when officials saw he is a citizen of the United Kingdom and, lived in America “unlawfully.” Nine days after 21 was arrested, ICE dropped the felony charges. Jay-Z helped get him out.

As of now, 21’s status of deportation remains unclear. XXL also notes, “it has already been determined that should 21 be deported, he will get to keep all of the money he made while living in the States.”

“Last night’s manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young Black men who seek to exercise their rights,” Kuck said. “There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE’s continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated.”