Beyoncé Now Has More RIAA Certified Titles Than Any Other Female Artist

Beyoncé now has more Recording Industry Association of America certified titles than any other female artist, the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 17).

“We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work, and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres,” wrote RIAA President and Chief Operating Officer Michele Ballantyne in a statement. “Beyoncé’s iconic catalogue has earned the achievement of most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA’s history. Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!”

In 1958, RIAA developed the Gold & Platinum Awards Program that pays homage to esteemed artists and measures their sound recording’s commercial success. The program trademarked the Gold Certification (500,000 units), the Platinum Certification (1,000,000), the Multi-Platinum Certification (2,000,000), and the Diamond Certification (10,000,000). An artist’s team must submit specific sales and streaming numbers to qualify for the accolade.

Beyoncé’s seventh and eighth albums, Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, have each reached Platinum status, with songs such as “Texas Hold ‘Em” earning two-times Platinum status. Singles including “Lemonade,” “Sorry,” “7/11,” and “Best Thing I Never Had” have all reached four-times Platinum status, whereas anthems like “Single Ladies” and “Halo” have both reached 11-times Platinum status.

Ahead of the 2025 Grammys, Beyoncé earned 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter, clutching nods in several categories including Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Record of the Year for “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

