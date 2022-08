During the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, Gatorade released a new commercial dedicated to Serena Williams — featuring narration from the one-and-only Beyoncé.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started. At love,” Beyoncé says in the commercial. “A love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are. To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained.”

You can watch the sweet commercial for yourself below.