Bad Bunny Kisses Male Dancer During VMAs Performance of 'Tití Me Preguntó'

August 28, 2022 8:23 PM PST

Bad Bunny took a page out of Lil Nas X’s book and kissed one of his male backup dancers during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The artist gave a special remote performance of “Tití Me Preguntó” at the stadium in the Bronx on Sunday, moments after winning the VMA for artist of the year.

During his performance, Bad Bunny shared kisses with a male and a female backup dancer onstage — sending social media into a tizzy.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

 

