Beyoncé Makes $2.5 Million Donation to L.A. Fire Relief Funds: ‘Los Angeles We Stand with You’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Beyoncé is doing her part to help those who have been affected by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the singer’s BeyGOOD foundation announced via Instagram that she was giving $2.5 million toward an L.A. Fire Relief Fund started by her charity.

“Los Angeles we stand with you.” the caption of the post read. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.”

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” the caption continued.

She urged people to visit the BeyGOOD website to “show your support for the impacted families,” as well as to learn more about her public charity foundation, which she founded in 2013.

The donation comes after the L.A. County Medical Examiner confirmed the death toll from the devastating wildfires had risen to 24 on Sunday evening.

Per the Medical Examiner, 16 of the people killed were in the Eaton fire zone, while eight were found around the Palisades area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna revealed in a news conference that at least 16 people have been reported missing since the wildfires began on Tuesday, Jan. 7, per The New York Times.

The Palisades fire alone has scorched more than 23,000 acres with 11% containment, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

via: People

