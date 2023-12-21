Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Family Rented Tour Bus to Celebrate Holiday Season in NYC

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had an empire state of mind Wednesday when they rented out an entire bus for a private family tour of New York City.

TMZ reports that the celebrity couple rented a tour bus along with Blue Ivy, friends, and family for a sightseeing adventure on Wednesday. Bey, Jay, and their clan climbed aboard the Tea Around Town tour bus, driving through tourist spots like Times Square, Bryant Park, the enormous Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, and stopping by the Saks 5th Avenue holiday window display.

Per TMZ, the Tea Around Town company provides tours accompanied by afternoon tea, scones, and other treats. It also seems Blue wasn’t the only kid on the bus, which means Bey and Hov could have been entertaining some relatives who visited for the holidays.

The family time follows Jay’s recent 54th birthday party at the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyards in Bordeaux, France earlier this month. It also arrives on the heels of Beyoncé’s huge Renaissance concert film premieres in Los Angeles and London.