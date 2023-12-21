Hulk Hogan and His Wife Get Baptized in Florida: 'Greatest Day of My Life'

WWE icon Hulk Hogan has been baptized.

via: People

The 70-year-old former WWE star and his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, were baptized in a ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida recently.

Hogan reflected on the experience in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love,” Hogan added.

The wrestler’s post included a video of himself and his wife, whose real name is Terry Bollea, dunking their heads back into the water while wearing all-white garments.

The couple married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony on Sept. 22, 2023 in Clearwater, Florida, just two months after announcing their engagement. Hogan, who has been married twice previously, and Daily had been dating for over a year before he popped the question.

Hogan wore his signature bandana in white, and added a large silver cross necklace to his outfit as he celebrated the special moment.

Indian Rocks Baptist Church shared the wrestler’s post on Instagram in a story on Wednesday. “God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks,” the church wrote next to Hogan’s photo.

Hogan has shared several references to his faith on social media.

In April, he wrote, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord… pic.twitter.com/SxcOJJwtRL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 9, 2023

Hogan’s post continued, “But now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”