Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Special Shoutout During Renaissance Tour Stop in Atlanta: 'I Love You' [Video]

Beyoncé is publicly showing support for Lizzo.

Earlier this month, fans speculated that Beyoncé threw shade at Lizzo by leaving her name out of a performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” after news that Lizzo was being sued for sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment broke.

Tina Knowles was quick to shut that rumor down and defend her daughter, but now Beyoncé is speaking out for herself — albeit subtly.

On Monday (August 14), Beyoncé made her love for Lizzo known with an extra tribute during a show in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the performance, Beyoncé loudly included Lizzo’s name in the lyrics. She also shouted “I love you, Lizzo!”

You can see a clip of the moment below.