Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Special Shoutout During Renaissance Tour Stop in Atlanta: 'I Love You' [Video]

Beyoncé is publicly showing support for Lizzo.
Earlier this month, fans speculated that Beyoncé threw shade at Lizzo by leaving her name out of a performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” after news that Lizzo was being sued for sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment broke.
Tina Knowles was quick to shut that rumor down and defend her daughter, but now Beyoncé is speaking out for herself — albeit subtly.
On Monday (August 14), Beyoncé made her love for Lizzo known with an extra tribute during a show in Atlanta, Georgia.
During the performance, Beyoncé loudly included Lizzo’s name in the lyrics. She also shouted “I love you, Lizzo!”
You can see a clip of the moment below.
Beyoncé tonight in Atlanta: "Lizzo! I love you, @Lizzo!!" ? #ATL #Round3 #RWT2023 ? pic.twitter.com/FpSHaODKqI
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 15, 2023