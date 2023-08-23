Beyoncé Asks Fans To Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday By Wearing Silver To Remaining Tour Dates

Beyoncé is celebrating her birthday month — and “Virgo season” — in style.

via: Rap-Up

The Grammy-winning artist, who will be turning 42 on Sept. 4, shared an exciting directive with fans for several upcoming dates of her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

“Virgo season is upon us,” Bey shared via her Instagram Story. “This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows [from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22]!”

The dates mentioned are an apt reflection of the singer’s zodiac sign, Virgo. During that period, the arena run will hit cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Inglewood, Vancouver, Seattle, and Dallas. It gives attendees in both the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to wear their shiniest attire.

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there,” Beyoncé added. “Your B at RWT.”

Accompanying the message was an image of a dazzling silver cowboy hat, which notably appeared on the tour’s initial announcement post.’

Adding to the voyage’s magic was Blue Ivy Carter’s onstage presence. The 11-year-old’s dance routines under the spotlight became a trending topic as it marked her debut performance as Bey’s backup dancer.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Beyoncé expressed her pride and gratitude. She wrote, “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The next performance will take place on Aug. 24 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Meanwhile, a special birthday show is slated for Sept. 4 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

RENAISSANCE debuted in July 2022 alongside chart-leading records “BREAK MY SOUL,” “CUFF IT,” and “HEATED.” The 16-song album contained contributions and guest appearances from The-Dream, Labrinth, Hit-Boy, Tems, BEAM, Sabrina Claudio, Syd, and JAY-Z.