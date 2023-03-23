Beyoncé and Adidas Mutually Agree to Part Ways Amid Reports of 'Weak' Ivy Park Demand

Beyoncé is taking Ivy Park from Adidas.

According to a new report, both Bey and Adidas have mutually agreed to part ways.

via THR:

In 2018, Beyoncé entered a creative partnership with Adidas, where she relaunched her Ivy Park activewear line and also developed new footwear and apparel for the brand.

But there has apparently been major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas, and Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.

In 2016, Beyoncé debuted Ivy Park, which was a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. The 50-50 venture with Topshop ended in 2018, and Beyoncé gained full ownership of Ivy Park.

In January, Beyoncé previewed Park Trail, her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, in Dubai a day before she performed a private concert in the city. It marked her first live show in four years.

She will launch her Renaissance World Tour in May in Stockholm, and the trek winds its way through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. Beyoncé then returns home to North America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, the New York City metro area and her hometown of Houston before wrapping up in New Orleans.

We had a feeling this was going to happen after that report came out claiming Ivy Park was losing Adidas millions of dollars. We look forward to seeing what she does with the brand next.