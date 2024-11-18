Bethenny Frankel Slams ‘Piece of Trash’ ‘RHONY’ Reboot, Tells Bravo to Bring Back Luann, Sonja, Dorinda and Ramona [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Bethenny Frankel is not holding back when it comes to her hot take on the new Real Housewives of New York City.

In a since-deleted TikTok video shared on Saturday morning, the Skinnygirl founder shaded the new version of the long-running franchise, calling it a “piece of trash.”

After seeing dozens of “videos of people saying [the ‘RHONY’ reboot] is unwatchable,” Frankel demanded “justice for [former ‘RHONY’ stars] Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] because they were ride or die.”

Bethenny Frankel said what needed to be said.

SAVE #RHONY.

pic.twitter.com/aC44zMNOCr — JAVII (Taylor’s version) (@JaviHA92) November 17, 2024

“That show was on their back and all of a sudden they all got replaced [with] shiny new toys.”

Frankel, 54, further said, “I know a lot more money was spent on the new cast and the new show” while the former stars were often treated “like the stepchildren. They’ve always been discarded. I know the money they’ve gotten paid. I know the demotions. I know the budgets. I know the premiere budgets. They know. I know. We know. You know.”

“The new girls — I’m sure they’re lovely,” Frankel said of the show’s current stars — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Racquel Chevremont. “I haven’t seen the show, [but] I’m actually sure that they’re lovely.”

“But [the former cast], as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road,” she said before revealing Bravo only has “200,000 people watching this [new] piece of trash.”

Her suggestion was for the network to “go get the old girls and dust them off, mix them in” because “humble pie is coming in hot.”

Bethenny then told her followers to “go find the tape” where she previously said Bravo’s initial announcement about the reboot and a then-planned legacy show was “boring” and she “didn’t understand” it.

“I didn’t understand the announcement of the legacy [show] and the new [reboot] with new, glossy, shiny produced women in New York that have nothing to do with each other and look what happened,” she said.

Not long after Frankel shared her “hot take,” she deleted the TikTok video. She then posted another video claiming she’s “holding back in chiming in on the internet trashing the current ‘RHONY’ season.”

Though, she — once again — demanded “justice for Ramona, Luann, Sonja & Dorinda who they left for dead in a failed attempt to upgrade to first class…” Then, she deleted that video, too.

In March 2022, Bravo revealed they’d be rebooting “RHONY” with a new cast after 13 seasons. The network also claimed it’d be creating a second show with former stars of the long-running franchise. The former went on to premiere in July 2023, while the “RHONY Legacy” show idea didn’t really come to fruition.

Instead, the fourth season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” a spin-off featuring various women from “The Real Housewives” franchise was billed as “RHONY Legacy” and it premiered on Peacock in December 2023. The cast included former stars of the franchise, including Kelly Bensimon, de Lesseps, Medley, Morgan, Singer and Kristen Taekman.

Frankel helped launch “RHONY” in 2008, starring in Seasons 1 to 3. She then rejoined the show at the start of Season 7 and left again after 11.

The current season of “RHONY” — its fifteenth — airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

via: Page Six

