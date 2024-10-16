BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Wrap-Up Including the Complete Winners List [Video]

BY: Walker
Published 7 hours ago
The BET Hip-Hop Awards have returned. The 2024 edition features a special honor for Travis Scott, the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Nominees include: Drake, who has 10 nominations, including Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Live Performer, and Hip-Hop Album Of The Year; Kendrick Lamar, who is up for 12 awards; and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the nominees’ list a whopping 15 times.
Also being honored is Travis Scott for the I Am Hip Hop Award. The Cactus Jack founder recently celebrated a decade of his breakthrough album Days Before Rodeo, and is now accepting the award for changing “the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.”
From redefining the sound to creating experiences beyond music, Travis Scott embodies the culture in every way. He is a visionary who keeps pushing boundaries. Thank you for the work you do, @trvisXX! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/P7bU5KTyWB
— BET (@BET) October 16, 2024
Trina hit the stage to perform a medley of her cultural impactful tracks including “Baddest B*tch,” “B R Right,” “Look Back at Me,” and “Nann.” But as an ode to her Dade County upbringing, Trina brought out her God-daughter and fellow rapper Yung Miami to perform “Pull Over!”
GloRilla returned to the annual ceremony with an even more impressive discography, including her debut studio album, Glorious. This time GloRilla returned to support her fellow Collective Music Group (CMG) label mate, Big Boogie.
See below for a list of nominees and winners from the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
American Dream, 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun, Gunna
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Utopia, Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Big Mama,” Latto
“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Type S—,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Sexyy Red – WINNER
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
BEST COLLABORATION
“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
BEST DUO OR GROUP
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin – WINNER
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist — WINNER
DJ OF THE YEAR
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist – WINNER
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay – WINNER
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent – WINNER
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER
Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
IMPACT TRACK
“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Humble Me,” Killer Mike
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Precision,” Big Sean
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
SDM, France
Leys Mc, France
Racionais Mcs, Brazil
Budah, Brazil
Ghetts, UK – WINNER
Bashy, UK
Stefflon Don, UK
Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
Blxckie, South Africa