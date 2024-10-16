BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Wrap-Up Including the Complete Winners List [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

The BET Hip-Hop Awards have returned. The 2024 edition features a special honor for Travis Scott, the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Nominees include: Drake, who has 10 nominations, including Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Live Performer, and Hip-Hop Album Of The Year; Kendrick Lamar, who is up for 12 awards; and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the nominees’ list a whopping 15 times.

Also being honored is Travis Scott for the I Am Hip Hop Award. The Cactus Jack founder recently celebrated a decade of his breakthrough album Days Before Rodeo, and is now accepting the award for changing “the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.”

From redefining the sound to creating experiences beyond music, Travis Scott embodies the culture in every way. He is a visionary who keeps pushing boundaries. Thank you for the work you do, @trvisXX! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/P7bU5KTyWB — BET (@BET) October 16, 2024

Trina hit the stage to perform a medley of her cultural impactful tracks including “Baddest B*tch,” “B R Right,” “Look Back at Me,” and “Nann.” But as an ode to her Dade County upbringing, Trina brought out her God-daughter and fellow rapper Yung Miami to perform “Pull Over!”

GloRilla returned to the annual ceremony with an even more impressive discography, including her debut studio album, Glorious. This time GloRilla returned to support her fellow Collective Music Group (CMG) label mate, Big Boogie.

See below for a list of nominees and winners from the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj

“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

American Dream, 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake

In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red

Megan, Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun, Gunna

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Utopia, Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

“Big Mama,” Latto

“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Type S—,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

Sexyy Red – WINNER

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

BEST COLLABORATION

“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole

“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

BEST DUO OR GROUP

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

Future & Metro Boomin – WINNER

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Missy Elliott – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

The Alchemist — WINNER

DJ OF THE YEAR

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist – WINNER

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Bootleg Kev

Club Shay Shay – WINNER

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent – WINNER

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)

Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER

Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

IMPACT TRACK

“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock

“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow

“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Humble Me,” Killer Mike

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Precision,” Big Sean

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

SDM, France

Leys Mc, France

Racionais Mcs, Brazil

Budah, Brazil

Ghetts, UK – WINNER

Bashy, UK

Stefflon Don, UK

Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa

Blxckie, South Africa