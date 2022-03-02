BET Announces Murder Inc. Documentary Series

A new unscripted documentary series is being produced by BET and Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo titled, Murder Inc..

via: Rap-Up

BET has announced a new original unscripted documentary series on Murder Inc. Records. The five-part television event, tentatively titled “Murder Inc.,” will explore the untold tale of the rise, fall, and redemption of one of hip-hop’s most iconic labels and its founder and CEO, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo.

When it premieres in the summer, each episode will take viewers through the label’s origins to present day, with never-before-seen archival footage and a soundtrack of chart-topping hits that helped shape the musical era.

“My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay-Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J Blige, to name a few,” said Irv Gotti. “Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD.”

“Pain is Love,” said Ja Rule. “We endured the pain so others could feel the love.”

Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming, added, “Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories. We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever.”

Launched in 1999, Murder Inc. Records was home to some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, Vita, Black Child, Caddillac Tah, and others.

BET previously aired docuseries on two other iconic hip-hop dynasties, No Limit and Ruff Ryders, as well as the legendary Uptown Records.

Murder Inc. is scheduled to premiere Summer 2022 on BET.