Whether you’re a true nomad or a first-time flyer, finding an affordable flight can feel like winning the lottery. However, you don’t want to risk leaving finding an inexpensive flight to chance. With some planning and the right timing, you can unlock savings on airfare and enjoy affordable adventures year-round. The secret is knowing the best times to fly throughout the year.

The Best Times to Fly Throughout the Year



Timing your flights can make all the difference in your travel budget. Knowing when airlines typically lower prices lets you plan your next trip without breaking the bank.

Shoulder Seasons

Shoulder seasons are known to happen just before and after peak travel periods when demand slows down, but conditions are still great for travel. However, shoulder seasons vary by destination, so for some places, shoulder seasons can occur during spring (March and April) or fall (September and October).

Keep in mind when your destination’s shoulder season is. This will not only save you money but also help you avoid the crowds in the airport, allowing for a more enjoyable travel experience.

Off-Peak Months

Certain months offer consistently lower fares due to lower demand. January and February are typically cheaper for domestic flights, as people travel less after the holiday rush. Late summer in August can also offer great discounts as families settle back into their school routines, lowering demand. For instance, October to November are the off-peak months for travel to Germany, making it the perfect for an international trip on a budget.

Mid-Week Days

An affordable flight can land on any day of the week. However, according to Discover, booking your flight during the middle of the week will prompt cheaper tickets. Why?

“Sunday prices can soar as travelers race home before the workweek, but flights on a Thursday could be ideal,” Discover reports.

More Tips for Getting the Best Rates



In addition to booking during the best times to fly throughout the year, check out these other strategies that can help you score the best deals.



Use Your Cash Back

Maximize your savings by using credit cards that offer cash back. Using tools like a Discover credit card can help you save on airfare and travel costs by redeeming your credit card rewards. “Once you’ve decided how much you’re able to spend on vacation, see if you can supplement your budget by redeeming cash back rewards,” Discover reports. This savings tactic works incredibly well for your wallet when combined with flying during off-peak times or booking on cheaper days, allowing you to stretch your travel budget further.

Redeeming credit card rewards is a great way to save money on vacation travel.

Book in Advance



Booking in advance, particularly for high-demand times like holidays and summer, can save you money. A good rule of thumb is to book domestic flights one to three months ahead and international flights two to eight months in advance. While last-minute deals exist, they’re less reliable, so early booking usually gets you the best rate.



Be Flexible with Your Travel Dates

Flexibility is crucial in finding cheaper flights. Airlines adjust prices constantly, often based on demand. You can catch a lower fare if you travel a few days before or after your preferred dates. Flexibility during high seasons like summer or winter holidays can make a difference, as you can skip peak prices by shifting your trip by just a few days.

Finding the best times to fly throughout the year helps you save and unlock new travel possibilities. By booking during shoulder seasons, flying mid-week, and staying flexible with dates, you can stretch your budget and visit destinations you may have thought were out of reach. Imagine a spontaneous European getaway in November or a crowd-free beach escape in early spring—without high prices. Pack your bags, set those price alerts, and get ready for wallet-friendly adventures around the world.

