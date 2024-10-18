BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 hour ago

Fashion is more than just clothes; it’s a form of self-expression and identity. For five LGBTQIA+ celebrities, style can also be a bold statement of pride, resilience, and creativity. These icons, from red carpets to street style, show the world how to turn looks while staying true to themselves. Let’s take a look at the fashion diaries of five best-dressed LGBTQIA+ celebrities.

1. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox is a powerhouse in every sense. Whether she’s attending the Met Gala or speaking at a rally, Cox uses fashion as a way to amplify her voice. She’s known for bold, body-hugging gowns highlighting her confidence. From flowing capes to glamorous high-slit dresses, Cox has a desirable ability to blend elegance with daring. She never shies away from a dramatic look, often pairing bold makeup and accessories with custom designer pieces. This isn’t just about looking good — Cox consistently reminds us that fashion can be a tool for empowerment.

2. Cardi B

Cardi B’s fearless fashion choices have made her an undeniable style icon. The Grammy-winning rapper is known for her extravagance and unpredictability. Cardi’s red carpet appearances are often boldly glamourous, with couture moments that leave a lasting impression. She’s worn everything from sculptural gowns to feathered ensembles, always embracing bold, dramatic looks. Her day-to-day street style is just as captivating, mixing luxury brands with vibrant prints. Her choices constantly keep fans excited about what she’ll wear next.

3. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson’s style is a perfect mix of eclectic and refined, much like the actress herself. As one of the best-dressed LGBTQIA+ celebrities, she often chooses modern, sleek outfits with surprising details, like sharp suits paired with sheer blouses or bold accessories. Thompson loves experimenting with colors and textures, making her outfits visually striking and deeply personal. Her looks always feel fresh, innovative, and unapologetically her.

4. RuPaul

RuPaul is the definition of iconic. As a drag queen and pop culture phenomenon, RuPaul has paved the way for many with his talent and impeccable sense of style. On “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” he showcases various glamorous gowns full of sparkle, sequins, and drama. His off-duty style is just as impressive, often opting for sharp, tailored suits and chic accessories. RuPaul’s fashion choices are bold, loud, and unapologetically fabulous, much like the man himself. For him, fashion isn’t just an outfit — it’s an art form.

5. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, known for his roles in “Euphoria” and “Zola,” has emerged as one of the most stylish LGBTQIA+ actors on the red carpet. His looks are a celebration of bold colors and high-fashion risks. Domingo’s penchant for luxurious, tailored suits — often in unexpected hues like vibrant pinks and deep purples — sets him apart. He consistently blends modern silhouettes with old-school Hollywood charm, never shying away from a pop of color or statement accessory. Domingo’s style celebrates individuality and embraces the freedom to express himself authentically through his fashion choices.

These five fashion icons don’t just wear clothes—they transform them into statements. Their styles are as unique as their personalities, showing the world what it means to be fierce, authentic, and unapologetically true to oneself. It doesn’t matter the occasion! These best-dressed LGBTQIA+ celebrities continue to inspire and elevate the conversation around fashion and identity.

Did your favorite best-dressed LGBTQIA+ celebrities make the cut? Comment below!

