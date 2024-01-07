Bernie Mac's Daughter Says Katt Williams Showed the Late Comedian Real Love in Viral Interview

By now everyone has seen, or heard about the Katt Williams interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Ja’Niece McCullough, the daughter of late comedy great Bernie Mac, has finally weighed in on Katt Williams’ interview, which has amassed more than 29 million views for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in four days.

“I don’t know Katt Williams; [I] never met him. That’s one person I never did get to meet when my dad was alive, but from everything I’ve ever heard my dad, you know, say, he’s always seemed like a stand-up dude,” said McCullough in a video shared across social media on Saturday (Jan. 6). She noted that the interview was hilarious and that the Friday After Next actor shed light on how cutthroat their industry can be.

“I felt like it was genuine. There are some people who have given my dad his flowers now that he’s dead that I’m looking at like, ‘Now, you know doggone well you wasn’t doing that when he was alive.’ And that’s not just famous people, just people all across the board.”

McCollough continued, “I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father.” She added that she is open to having a sit-down with Williams.

Watch Ja’Niece full thoughts above.