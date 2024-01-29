Benzino Fires Back At Eminem On 'Vulturius' Diss Song, Taunts Him Over Proof's Death | lovebscott.com

Eminem has reignited his longtime feud with Benzino.

Em released “Doomsday Pt. 2,” which appears on Lyrical Lemonade’s new album All Is Yellow, on Friday. On the diss track, Eminem takes aim at rapper-producer Benzino, 58.

“What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / ‘Go at his neck,’ How the f— is that? / How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have / Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands / When they’re above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks,” Eminem raps on the explicit song.

Eminem also calls out Benzino’s financial struggles (“all the debt you in”) and questions his sexuality, revisiting rumors that Benzino is gay because he was spotted with another man at a Red Roof Inn. And later, Eminem takes a shot at Benzino’s daughter, “No More Parties” rapper-singer Coi Leray, 26, rapping: “Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, aye?” (Leray has yet to comment, but on Thursday, she revealed her new record deal with Island Records and released her new single, “Wanna Come Thru.”)

via: HipHopDX

Benzino has hit back at Eminem with a new song called “Vulturius” on which he mocks Slim Shady’s drug overdose and the death of his late friend Proof.

On “Vulturius,” which borrows JAY-Z‘s “Where I’m From” beat, Benzino raps: Candy-ass Eminem, bitch-ass feminine/ Mad he lack melanin, all Valium’d up again/ Aw, shit, here we go, Benzino vs. Jim Crow/ Know a custy when I?see?one,?how many times?you overdose?”

He also spits: “Cracker on crack who rap/ But hate Black and it shows/ Invade our culture then insult us/ Time you get exposed.”

Benzino also mocks the death of Eminem’s late friend and fellow D12 rapper Proof: “You a punk, plan my funeral? Please, you shoot who?/ Square ain’t even go circle the block for Proof.”

The 58-year-old closes out the track by mocking Em’s own appearance and raising questions about his sexuality: “Trailer park swine bitch, shit, you’re miserable and you’re alone/ And we think that they cloned you/ You look weird, don’t care how much Just For Men they put on you/ Never seen with a girl, never seen with a bitch/ But got a song ‘What If I Was Gay’ with Joyner Lucas.”

The two originally feuded in the mid-’00s but Eminem resurrected their beef on his recent collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade. On “Doomsday Pt. 2,” Eminem mocked Benzino’s financial troubles and physical appearance.

Over a sample of his classic hit “Role Model,” Em rapped: “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the fuck is that?/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?

“Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/ When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks/ Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you, Ben/ When I talk about all the debt you in/ I hear that you been creepin’ on the low/ In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in.”

Benzino had claimed in March 2022 that their beef was over but has continued to take digs at Eminem in public.