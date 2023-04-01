Benzino Demands LGBTQ+ Community Stop Flirting With Him [Photos]

Benzino is apparently sick and tired of people in the LGBTQ+ community coming on to him and has issued a PSA to leave him alone.

via: HotNewHipHop

In a series of since-deleted posts on social media, the 57-year-old explained that, while he’s an ally to the cause, he isn’t interested in men. The comments come after a trans woman named Shauna Brooks alleged that Benzino pursued a relationship with her in 2022. At the time, she leaked audio of phone calls with him. In response, Benzino claimed he is only attracted to cis women.

“Attention to all in the LGBTQ, abcd!!!” Benzino began in one of his new tweets. “I respect y’all’s movement and your decision to be who you want to be BUT STOP THE WEIRD SHIT WITH THE COMMENTS AND FLIRTING. I’M NOT FUCKING FLATTERED BECAUSE I’M NOT GAY!! RESPECT THAT SHIT AS I RESPECT WHO YOU ARE!!”

When accused of lying about being hit on, Benzino came back with examples from Twitter. “Wtf I gotta lie to y’all for? Yall weird asf!” he captioned the screenshots. “There’s WAY more but twitter only allows 4 pics at a time.” He further complained about his followers on Instagram, reaffirming that he’s “straight.” “Fuck y’all mad at me for?? Cause I ain’t wit that shit?” he asked. “I know it ain’t all gays & not all gay men are disrespectful but it’s a lot who are, it’s been going on for awhile. I don’t wanna see that on my timeline. Just respect that. I’m straight, and idgaf about none y’all comments.”

When he was accused of dating Shauna Brooks, Benzino appeared on The Danza Project in April 2022 to explain why being thought of as gay makes him uncomfortable. “You never want to go through people thinking that you’re gay when you’re not,” he said at the time. “Like, I just, and people are like ‘Well if it ain’t true then you should…’ Man, fuck all thizzat. Like you don’t want to be accused of being gay. I just don’t want that, bro.”