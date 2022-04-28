Benzino Appears To Quit Instagram After Coi Leray Urged Him To 'Heal Offline' Amid Feuds [Video]

Coi Leray and Benzino have quite a public father-daughter relationship, from accidental single announcements to some familial issues, but Coi promises that she’s forgiving.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, April 27, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Benzino’s account, @iambenzino, is no longer on the photo-sharing app. His decision to quit social media came just days after his daughter said that she wants him to “heal offline” amid his heated beefs with 50 Cent and trans model Shauna Brooks.

In the April 22 episode of “The Cruz Show”, Coi unveiled that she once reported Benzino’s account to Instagram for the sake of his mental health. “I try to report him! ‘Cause he needs to know the ‘off’ button. He does not know the ‘off’ button,” the “Blick Blick” spitter told host J Cruz.

“And my dad doesn’t understand, I love my dad, because family is everything. But blood don’t make you family,” Coi continued. The “TWINNEM” raptress added, “And when you start doing s**t that starts questioning your loyalty and who you are as a person, especially to your own daughter … I forgive. I have faith. That’s why I’m still here and able to be like ‘Yo, [that’s] my father. I have faith.’ ”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Coi said that she believes her dad shouldn’t be spending too much time on social media. “I’m doing everything I gotta do for me. This my time. So, you gon’ see me on social media everywhere. TikTok. Instagram. Twitter, whatever,” Coi elaborated. “But, him? I’m not saying that he shouldn’t be going on and living his life, but you definitely shouldn’t be using these platforms to tarnish my life and show people what it really is.”

Coi went on stressing, ” ‘Cause if we take it there, it ain’t gon’ end well. And he knows that.” She then concluded, “So, while we’re trying to go ahead and better ourselves and hopefully have a relationship in the future, we gotta start somewhere, you know?”

Benzino recently made headlines after 50 Cent stated that Benzino is gay as he once hooked up with trans model Shauna. Benzino has since denied the allegations, declaring that he is “straight.”

However, in a new interview with Jazzy McBee on Streetz 94.5 that aired on April 27, Shauna claimed that Benzino wanted to engage in an intimate relationship with her but she turned down his advances due to what she considers to be “sloppy” behavior. She also claimed that his “fantasy” was to have sex with a trans woman and a stripper.

“Okay so one night, he calls me at 2 [o’clock] in the morning, and sloppy seconds again, he has a stripper over there,” Shauna shared. “He’s showing the stripper my pictures. He’s like, ‘I want you to come, you know that’s one of my fantasies.’ I said, ‘Why would you do that? Why would you show my pictures?’ I don’t understand why he’s showing me around to other people in your bed on your pillow time talk.”