Bengals Guard Jackson Carman: That Was Eminem’s Spaghetti I Vomited on Field During Detroit Game [Photos + Video]

Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti has come under fire after Jackson Carman joked the food made him sick. Many social media critics slammed Detroit’s new hotspot after the NFL star said that he became ill during a game.

via: The Daily Beast

It’s fair to say any pro footballer, upon entering the field, embodies the rapper Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself”: Palms sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy. But the line came true for Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman after he apparently followed through on a Twitter recommendation of where to eat. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Carman vomited on the field at Ford Field during the Bengals vs. Lions game Sunday, and it was all thanks to Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s new restaurant in Detroit. “No. 79 Jackson Carman has been taken into the locker room with an illness. His return is questionable,” the official Bengals account tweeted after the episode. Carman allegedly was able to walk himself to the players’ medical tent—one could say that on the surface, he looked calm and ready—but he updated his fans via Twitter, saying that he “would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.”

What’s Detroit known for food wise? — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) October 16, 2021

Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.. ? — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) October 18, 2021

Jackson later took to Twitter to try and clean it up.

FYI: I did not actually try the Moms Spaghetti Restaurant while I was in Detroit, I was referencing the @Eminem song lyrics. ????? — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) October 18, 2021