Bench Warrant Issued for Rapper Blueface in Las Vegas for Alleged Probation Violation

Blueface is accused of violating parole in Las Vegas strip club shooting case, Nevada judge issues warrant.

via: HipHopDX

According to TMZ, an arrest warrant has been issued for the already incarcerated rapper.

The violation is said to relate to a video that circulated online after a performance in Salt Lake City last year.

During the show, the “Thotiana” rapper brought a woman up on stage only to shove her and order his entourage to “get her.”

The Las Vegas incident, meanwhile, saw a shootout erupt outside Euphoria Gentlemen’s Club, with one man being injured and the nightclub later forced to close.

Blueface was subsequently ordered to pay $13 million to the owner of the club for damages, lost wages and lease charges.

While he initially avoided a jail sentence, he was sentenced to three years’ probation that prevented him from being in possession of drugs, alcohol and weapons. He is also not allowed to be in Las Vegas unless it is for work.

The 27-year-old is currently in jail in Los Angeles for a separate probation violation in relation to an assault charge of a bouncer in 2021. He is expected to remain behind bars until July.

It was not made clear how Blueface violated the terms of his probation, but the rapper’s mother suggested that it was something to do with his “baby mama drama.”

On the same day he turned himself in, Karlissa Saffold suggested that Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock had a hand in her son’s legal troubles.

“Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other,” she wrote on social media. “That’s why it’s so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn’t want them together. Because parents want the best for their children.”

The 51-year-old continued: “I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don’t listen.”

She then went into further detail, claiming that Alexis “threw a glass at security” while Rock “hit a fan,” and that their refusal to come forward and tell the authorities what exactly happened has reportedly landed her son in more trouble.