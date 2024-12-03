Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Begging Ex Jennifer Garner to Set Him Up With Women’ As He Faces Brutal Divorce Battle With Jennifer Lopez

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Jennifer Garner is reportedly helping her ex Affleck find love after his failed married to Lopez.

Ben Affleck has asked his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for help landing a lover, as the Batman star is ready for a new sidekick.

The Justice League actor is counting on his ex to track down a perfect match, RadarOnline.com can reveal, amid his messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck, 52, is still working out the details of his divorce, but that’s not stopping him from looking for his next relationship. And who better to help him than former flame Garner.

An insider explained: “He’s ready for something real, and he feels like Jennifer is great at cutting through the BS and sniffing out genuine people.”

Affleck and Garner, 52, were married from 2005 to 2018. They share three children together — Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12.

After their split, the two remained close, with Garner even helping the Good Will Hunting star in his battle with alcohol.

Now sober and single, Affleck is ready to mingle.

The insider told Globe Magazine the Oscar-winner is: “On the hunt for someone grounded and mature. He’s had enough of the Hollywood divas and gold diggers.”

It’s not clear if that includes his 55-year-old estranged wife

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years, before the Marry Me actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, coincidentally on their second wedding anniversary.

Since then, Affleck has started a total mind and body makeover. And according to the insider, Garner is on board with this new Affleck.

“She wants to see Ben happy, and loves that she’ll get to have a say because whoever he dates is going to be around her kids,” the source said.

A happy Affleck also means a happy Garner.

The insider added: “Ben is very needy, and Jennifer can never say no to him. If he’s got a healthy relationship, it’s going to make her life a whole lot easier.”

Affleck and Garner showed the two are still big parts of each other’s lives, and teamed up with the Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

Another source revealed the two then shared a holiday dinner with their kids.

The insider claimed: “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her.”

One box any new lover must check is a sobering one. In 2001, the Gone Girl actor completed his 30-day rehab program in Malibu, Calif., following his years-long struggles with alcoholism.

The insider divulged: “He’s very clear that he wants a woman who is sober, like him, so they’ll be on the same page when it comes to partying.”

via: RadarOnline.com