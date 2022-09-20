Behati Prinsloo Is Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ Over Adam Levine Cheating Claims

Adam Levine has been in the headlines all week for allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prisnloo.

According to sources close to the model, she’s ‘very upset.’

via Page Six:

On Tuesday, Levine denied that he had an affair with anyone, insisting that he only “crossed the line” by engaging in “flirtatious” conversations.

“He admitted that he went behind [Prinsloo’s] back and has been inappropriate,” a source close to the Victoria’s Secret Angel told People Tuesday. “He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.”

The insider claimed Prinsloo, 34, is “100 percent committed to her family” and added that Levine “is very understanding about her feelings.”

“He is trying his best to make things better,” the source said. “He never wants a divorce.”

Meanwhile, another insider told the outlet every marriage has “challenges” but that Levine “knows this was his mistake.”

“He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work,” the second informant claimed.

In his Instagram Story statement earlier Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, admitted that he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than [his] wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner” but did not name names.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote, acknowledging that his interactions “in certain instances” were “inappropriate.”

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Levine claimed, going on to call his behavior “naive and stupid.”

Levine’s post came one day after Instagram model Sumner Stroh made headlines for claiming in a viral TikTok video that she had a year-long affair with the musician.

The 23-year-old claimed to Page Six that her alleged relationship with Levine — which she claims took place “last year” when she “graduated college in 2021” — was indeed “physical.”

Two other women have since come forward to accuse Levine of sending them flirty Instagram messages — Alyson Rosef and comedian Maryka — both of whom shared their alleged DMs with the “Girls Like You” crooner on social media.

Page Six has not verified the validity of the alleged DMs and has contacted both Rosef and Maryka.

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have responded to our requests for comment.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are currently expecting a baby boy.

According to Stroh, Levine recently came back into her life to ask her about naming his forthcoming son after her.

We feel bad for her — she was, as far as we know, at home just minding her business before getting thrust into a nationwide cheating scandal.