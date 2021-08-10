Batman’s Sidekick ‘Robin’ Comes Out As Bisexual In New Comic [Photos]

The latest issue of DC Comics’ Batman: Urban Legends has revealed that Batman’s sidekick Robin, specifically the Tim Drake version of him, is bisexual.

via: The Blast

According to multiple reports, the story says Robin has a “lightbulb moment” while fighting side-by-side with Bernard and after coming to his rescue, as Robin, Tim later hits up Bernard’s home. In the comic, the anticipation builds causing him to ‘hype himself up, saying … “It’s OK, Tim. You got this.”

At this point, Bernard opens the door and as Tim’s on the verge of asking him out on a date, he interrupts, “I’m really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out.”

Bernard responds, “I was hoping you would. Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?”

Of course, Robin says YES, and the comic ends with a cliffhanger about what happens next.! You will have to buy December’s issue to see what the outcome is for these two.

If you follow the comic book industry, you know that many fans have buzzed about Robin being gay for many years. In the stories, he has dated women, but many thought this may be included in the story at some point. Many fans are pumped about the revelation and are taking to social media to let their voices be heard.

“Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans, it finally happened,” one person wrote. Adding, “A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega, and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful.” Plus, a reoccurring theme in the comments is, “It’s SO well written, I and a lot of LGBTQ+ people can relate to having the “lightbulb moment” mentioned here.”

“Tim Drake officially being LGBTQ is so special to me,” a fan wrote. Another added, “Woke up and it’s already a great day because Tim Drake has been confirmed as canonically bisexual.”

As you can imagine, the revelation has caused a fierce discussion on social media, with no everything thinking the moment is a good thing for the comic book company. “Yes so very inspiring. All of us are just simply overwhelmed. Sales will soar! Their movies will now become huge box office hits! A wonderful day for absolutely nobody,” one person wrote. Another added, “But why do comic book characters need to be gay or straight or anything. They r comic book characters.”

Several people responded on Twitter to the negative response, with one saying, “Comic books are made for everyone; not only white straight American men lol. Including representation for the “minority” groups is the way they’ve found to make readers feel more connected with this universe and its characters.”

It's SO well written, I and a lot of LGBTQ+ people can relate to having the "lightbulb moment" mentioned here pic.twitter.com/BJCMq5BbW2 — Neb | ???? (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

With the Tim Drake version of Robin set to join the cast of HBO Max’s third season of Titans (which returns August 12, with actor Jay Lycurgo playing the role of Robin), fans will have to wait and see if the new discovery carries over to DC’s live-action universe.