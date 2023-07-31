‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan’s 6-figure Debt to Ex-lawyers Increasing $55 Per Day Until Paid Off

Gloria Govan, formerly of Basketball Wives seemingly has some unpaid bills to attend to.

via: Radar Online

Govanr’s former lawyers are ready to collect on the money the reality star owes them, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a rep for the law firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein, who represented Gloria in her divorce battle with ex-husband Matt Barnes, is making moves in court.

As we first reported, back in January, the firm was granted a default judgment against Govan in the amount of $197,774.62. The firm said Govan had blown off the lawsuit despite being served with notice.

The lawsuit brought by the firm said Govan refused to settle unpaid invoices stemming from the divorce. Barnes and Govan were married in 2013 but split in 2015. The two settled their case in 2016.

Govan went on to date ex-NBA star Derek Fisher, who she lives with in Las Vegas,

The law firm has filed an “application for issuance of writ and execution, possession or sale” which is the first step in collecting on the $197k, which the firm said has grown to $200k with interest since January.

Per the filing, the debt will continue to increase by $55 per day in interest until paid off in full. The law firm has filed the judgment in California and now Nevada.

The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Govan and her ex-husband are in the middle of a nasty battle over child support.

Earlier this week, Barnes scored a small victory after a judge vacated a $133k judgment entered against him.

Barnes argued his ex had failed to inform him of the court hearing where the judge entered the award for alleged back support.

The ex-NBA star claimed Govan sent the notice of the hearing to an email address she knew was hacked and no longer in use.

The judge ordered the judgment to be vacated which means the parties will now face off in court — as Barnes denies owing the 6-figure sum.