Barack Obama Calls The Expulsion of Black Tennessee Democrats "A Sign of Weakness" [Photos]

On Thursday (April 6), Black Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson made headlines after being expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives following a protest that was sparked over gun control.

via: Fox 17

Former House Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) was expelled in a vote after GOP lawmakers accused him and two other Democrat leaders of “disorderly behavior” after they joined a civilian protest focused on gun reform with a bullhorn.

The former President tweeted out his thoughts on the event.

This nation was built on peaceful protest. No elected official should lose their job simply for raising their voice – especially when they’re doing it on behalf of our children.”

What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

He goes on to say:

