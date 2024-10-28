Home > NEWS

Bad Bunny Shows Support for Kamala Harris After Comedian Calls Puerto Rico a ‘Floating Island of Garbage’ at Trump Rally

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Bad Bunny has endorsed Kamala Harris after telling his 46 million Instagram followers to vote for the Vice President.

On Sunday, the reggaeton star shared a video in which the vice president outlined her agenda to build an “opportunity economy” for the island.

A source close to Bad Bunny confirmed to Rolling Stone that he is supporting her candidacy for president. Bad Bunny posted the video of Harris on his Instagram story three times, specifically clipping the part of the video where Harris slams Donald Trump’s approach to the island during his presidency. “I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and competent leader,” she says in the clip Bad Bunny shared.

“He abandoned the island. He tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.” The repost from Bad Bunny came just hours after Harris shared her agenda to rebuild Puerto Rico’s economy.

In the video, Harris promised to bring down the cost of housing, invest in small businesses, and strengthen the island’s health care system. Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, who are both Puerto Rican, also shared the Harris video.

Harris also pledged to create a Puerto Rico Opportunity Economy Task Force that would see the government working with the private sector and nonprofits to “foster economic growth and create thousands of new, good-paying jobs.” “I know that Puerto Rico’s economic future depends on urgently rebuilding and modernizing the island’s energy grid,” Harris said in the video. “That’s why I will cut red tape to ensure disaster recovery funds are used quickly and effectively, and work with leaders across the island to ensure all Puerto Ricans have access to reliable, affordable electricity.” There are thousands of Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, one of the pivotal battleground states in the 2024 election.

Next week, Harris will also focus on Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada with rallies on Oct. 31 featuring performances by Mexican bands Los Tigres Del Norte and Maná. Bad Bunny’s public support of Harris comes a month after his fellow Puerto Rican reggaetoneros Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, and Justin Quiles endorsed Trump for president, and just minutes after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage” during a Trump rally in New York. “I don’t know if you know this,” he said. “But there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

via: Rolling Stone

