Backstreet Boys Singer Nick Carter Accused of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old on Yacht in New Lawsuit

Another woman is coming forward and accusing Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter of rape. Carter is a Las Vegas local and the case was filed in Clark County on Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in Nevada’s Clark County District Court on Monday, accuses Carter of sexually assaulting the girl from Pennsylvania in 2003 when he was 22 and 23 years old. The accuser, referred to as “A.R.,” claims she was assaulted on various occasions, including in a yacht’s bedroom. The lawsuit asserts that Carter “instructed A.R. to keep his sexual abuse of her a secret.”

Apart from the yacht incident, the lawsuit describes further alleged assaults on a bus and a boat. Additionally, it accuses Carter of providing alcohol and drugs to the minor, leading to intoxication on his yacht. Shockingly, the lawsuit also claims Carter infected the teenager with human papillomavirus (HPV).

Though the teenager reported the assaults to her mother and local authorities in Pennsylvania, Carter was never charged with a crime. The lawsuit lists sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress as charges against Carter.

In response, Carter’s lawyers issued a statement: “Nick is pleased with A.R.’s recent filing as it will ensure that all of the currently known co-conspirators will be brought to justice together.” They emphasized that A.R.’s allegations were previously investigated and deemed meritless by law enforcement.

This isn’t the first time Carter has faced such accusations. In December, a lawsuit claimed he raped Shannon “Shay” Ruth when she was 17. Ruth alleged Carter provided her with alcohol, raped her, and threatened her into silence. Similarly, in 2003, singer Melissa Schuman accused Carter of rape, but the statute of limitations expired before charges could be filed.

Carter has continually denied these allegations, and his lawyers counterclaimed, accusing the accusers of exploiting the #MeToo movement.

