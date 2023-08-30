Tyrese, Monica, Ginuwine, and More to Take the Stage at "R&B Music Experience Tour"

The R&B Music Experience Tour is set to bring smooth grooves across the country this fall.

via: Revolt

Other performers include K. Michelle, Tamar Braxton, Xscape, Tevin Campbell, Next, and Bell Biv DeVoe.

The event is set to bring smooth sounds, amazing vocals, and hit songs to cities throughout the country. Keeping with tradition, each city features a different lineup, giving everyone the chance to shine while adding variety to the tour. Moreover, changing the lineup gives fans the chance to experience a one-of-a-kind show each time.

The tour is set to kick off on Sept. 8 in Nashville, with the first show featuring 112, Silk, Ginuwine, Tevin Campbell, Trey Songz, Tweet, Tamar Braxton, and Shai.

It is set to wrap in Miami on Dec. 3, with the final show featuring 112, Silk, Tyrese, Red Rat, Xscape, Next, and Tank. 112 and Silk are also the only acts scheduled to perform at each stop. So, we know their fans will be more than happy about that.

The schedule has already been released, and six stops on the tour have been announced. In addition to Nashville and Miami, the stops will also include Birmingham, Chicago, Tampa, and Baltimore. Tickets are now on sale for these dates, with additional cities expected to be announced very soon.

The “R&B Music Experience Tour” has been headlined by major stars such as Brian McKnight, Tevin Campbell, and Tank, with Tyrese and Monica doing so multiple times. Judging by the lineup of past tours, it promises to be an unforgettable time for casual fans and R&B enthusiasts, alike, to listen to their favorite songs by some of the most iconic R&B artists.

Ticket prices vary per location, but most start in the $70 range. Fans can purchase them on Ticketmaster.

R&B Music Experience Tour Fall 2023 Dates

Sept 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, 112, Silk, Tweet, Ginuwine, Shai

Sept 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Trey Songz, Tyrese, Ginuwine, 112, Silk, Shai

Oct 7 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

Tank, Tamar Braxton, K. Michelle, 112, Silk, Next

Oct 20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Tyrese, Monica, Tank, 112, Silk, Ginuwine, Tweet

Oct 28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, 112, October London, Silk, Next

Dec 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Tyrese, Xscape, Tank, 112, Silk, Next, Red Rat