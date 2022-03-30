August Alsina Chooses “Peace” Amid Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Controversy [Photo]

August Alsina may have shown his stance on the Oscars 2022 debacle that involved his former fling Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith. The musician has shared a cryptic message about choosing “peace” in the wake of Will slapping Chris Rock onstage.

via: Vibe

The physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27) has resulted in some questioning whether Smith’s decision to slap Rock was due to the distasteful joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, or stemmed from something deeper.

The latter speculation caused many to point to the fallout and humiliation Smith endured from R&B singer August Alsina’s 2020 revelation that he had a long-term romantic relationship with Pinkett-Smith as the real motive to have pushed the King Richard actor over the edge.

In light of his name being brought back into the mix, Alsina, who didn’t weigh in on the controversy surrounding Smith directly, posted a string of messages on his social media account, advising his followers to “choose peace.” “Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece,” the Louisiana native wrote. “Grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within. Then turned Master.”

He continued, adding, “I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) (cus the art of sharing temples can too be healing) My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. DassIT!!”

In 2020, Alsina gave an explosive interview exposing his romantic relationship with Pinkett-Smith, alleging that he received Will’s blessing and had given Pinkett-Smith “years” of his life. After initially denying Alsina’s claims, in a now-infamous episode of her Red Table Talk show, the Girls Trip actress would later admit to having what she referred to as an “entanglement” with the singer.

Hopefully everyone finds peace.