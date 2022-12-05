Aubrey O'Day Says She'll 'Always Have Love' for 'Soulmate' Donald Trump Jr.

Aubrey O’Day is opening up about her affair with Donald Trump Jr., even referring to him as her “soulmate” in her first public interview about the subject.

In an exclusive chat with Page Six, the former Danity Kane frontwoman, 38, described an intense, love-filled relationship that allegedly began in 2011 — and ultimately ended when Don Jr., 44, chose to “go be the president’s son.”

O’Day told us she’s shied away from speaking about their alleged romance — until now —because she doesn’t “want to minimize what it was” or “hurt him.”

“I love him. Love, loved, love. I’ll always have love for him,” the singer said of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, whom she met while filming “Celebrity Apprentice” Season 5.

“But I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is,” she added. “I’m so disappointed in what he became.”

O’Day admitted that dealing with the breakup was “very hard,” as she felt like she had to “defend the guy” she called her “soulmate in life.”

“When I say that [he] was my soulmate, I’m not going to lie. I’m a very honest person, so I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, I had nothing to do with him. He’s ridiculous.’ Like, no, he was just like me,” the self-proclaimed “social justice warrior” explained.

“I’ve literally been that since I was young, and I’ve always been heavily empathetic. I have a bleeding heart, and I stand up for people that don’t have a voice. And when I have it, I will use as much of it as I can to push agendas for people that deserve to be seen. And he loved all of those things about me. And the man you’re seeing now probably wouldn’t.”

O’Day described the Don Jr. she allegedly dated as “a different human.”

“He was fiscally a Republican, but everything else was not,” she claimed. “And for me, I just kind of saw him sell out, and I don’t ever want him to see me sell out.”

The songstress — who later moved on with “Jersey Shore” star DJ Pauly D — lamented that she doesn’t hold out hope she’ll find a connection as powerful as the one she allegedly shared with Don Jr. ever again.

“I think to find what him and I had is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I’m not banking on it,” she shared. “I completely gave up on [love] after that, which is how I was able to be with Pauly.”

O’Day claimed that Trump Sr.’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen — with whom she has remained close — told her “what was happening on the other side during the entire relationship,” including “what the final days looked like.”

Despite what Cohen was allegedly relaying to her, the pop star told us she “never really knew how hard [Don Jr.] fought” for her before Trump Sr., 76, was elected president in November 2016.

A source previously told us that when Sr. found out about the alleged affair, he told Jr. — who was married to Vanessa Trump, 44, at the time — to “knock it off.” Another insider claimed Don Jr. was so serious about O’Day, he told the mother of his five children that he planned to leave her.

According to a third informant, Don Jr.’s family ultimately “pressured him to stay in his marriage.”

“He told me all the punishments that he was going to have to endure for, you know, what occurred and the life he was moving into and what he was going to have to do to prove himself in that world again,” O’Day told us. “And one of them was, I would be blocked on everything. And after his divorce, I was unblocked on everything.”

An insider previously told us the alleged affair was “the start of the downfall” of Don Jr. and Vanessa’s marriage. She ended up filing for divorce in March 2018.

O’Day told us her heartbrokenness and disappointment over the situation intensified when it was revealed that Trump Sr. had “a million mistresses.”

You can’t help who you fall for — but if you ask us, Aubrey’s much better off without him.