Atlanta Investor Accuses GloRilla of Six-Figure Theft, Failing to Fulfill Contract | lovebscott.com

GloRilla is being sued by an Atlanta-area investor.

Aristotle Varner Jr., the Honey Drip Network founder, was a recent guest on the radio show The Morning Hustle, where he accused the “Wanna Be” rapper of once swiping six figures from him. According to Varner, the Memphis rapper didn’t fulfill contractual obligations.

“GloRilla, she stole some money from me,” he said around the 13:40 mark of the video below. “I paid her some money—over six figures—to do something for me and she didn’t complete the tasks. She’s still got two more tasks to complete, and it’s on contract.”

“And I’m still going to court about that,” he continued, adding, “It’s been a year, since March of last year.”

After expressing that Glo was “big” or already established at the time the deal was made, Aristotle said her refusal to complete the tasks was based on her becoming “cocky.”

Although Varner didn’t specify what the terms of the contract were, a court document was posted by Spade TV last September which alleged that GloRilla was paid more than $400,000 to promote him on social media. In addition, GloRilla was intended to be involved in a collaborative Instagram post, hold a meet-and-greet and 30-minute interview with Varner’s wife, business coach Asia Varner.

A TikTok from last February shows Glo and Varner recording a promotion for a stock lessons class, which the rapper was scheduled to join virtually.

via: Complex