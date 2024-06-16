Britney Spears Reportedly Considering Coming Out of Retirement to 'Fill Hole in Wallet' | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears reportedly may be enticed to perform live again.

There’s a chance Britney Spears may be tempted to grace the stage again. Sources claimed that promoters have offered the pop princess major cash for a concert tour.

Although the chart-topping performer, who last performed live in October 2018, promised she would “never return to the music industry,” offers ranging from $50 million to $100 million may lure her back, sources close to the singer spilled.

Insiders said that Spears hasn’t jumped at the opportunities, but a friend claimed that her attitude could change if she finds out the serious money she could earn. They speculated that she may want the “kind of cash influx a tour could offer” to “fill the hole” in her wallet.

RadarOnline.com should note that other sources close to Spears previously told us she is not hurting for cash at all, plus The Woman in Me memoir she put out “earned her some dough.”

The Gimme More hitmaker made about $40 million since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021. Adding to her financial cushion was Spears’ duet with Elton John, her fragrances, as well as royalties from her extensive music catalog.

However, “you can see the day coming the way she’s ripping through her cash reserve,” the new tipsters claimed.

According to Us Weekly, Spears can spend it like she can make it, having burned through money on lavish trips to destinations like Bora Bora and Hawaii and will sometimes just cancel them.

The singer’s father, Jamie, was previously in charge of her estate and finances during her conservatorship. “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” she candidly shared in her memoir. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage.”

“I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

Sources told the publication there was a plan in place when Britney’s conservatorship ended for her “day-to-day life,” but it didn’t pan out. “But no one followed it. The money is going out quickly.”

“Yes, Britney spends on vacations and the clothes you see her in on Instagram, but that’s her prerogative. It’s her money,” another insider fired back at critics.

