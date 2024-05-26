Tamar Braxton Explains Why She Rejected Offer to Join ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | lovebscott.com

Tamar Braxton isn’t in a rush to pick up a peach for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The singer and Braxton Family Values alum says she turned down the chance to become one of Bravo’s RHOA housewives.

The singer, 47, said she turned down an opportunity to join “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” because there’s “just no way I’m going to sit and get a wig put on and get my face beat to argue with a bunch of bitches about nothing.”

“I can’t do it. What does that do for me in my life? What’s the argument?” she said during a live recording of Carlos King’s “Reality with the King” podcast. The episode was later added to his YouTube page on Friday.

“Let me tell you something, all money ain’t good money. It’s just not,” she continued.

The “Braxton Family Values” star added, “What’s for me won’t miss me. It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black beautiful women about nothing so ‘other people’ can think this is what we’re about. At some point you have to have responsibility in what you put on the TV screen.”

Instead, she’s more focused on making “feel good, funny, relatable, epic” television.

Despite her unwillingness to join the series, Braxton said she’s still a fan of the series.

The Bravo franchise underwent some changes recently resulting in the addition of several new cast members.

In February, Bravo announced Porsha Williams would be returning to the show for Season 16. The network also revealed Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and longtime friend of the housewives, Shamea Morton Mwangi, will also become full time housewives this season.

via: Page Six