Ashley Darby Confirms Luke Gulbranson Breakup, Blames Estranged Husband Michael [Video]

It’s a wrap on romance for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Boalch Darby and Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson.

via: Page Six

Ashley Darby confirmed that she and Luke Gulbranson have called it quits due to ongoing issues stemming from her and estranged husband Michael Darby’s divorce.

“Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 34, said on Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Ashley explained that her life is “very complicated” at the moment, and despite Gulbranson, 39, being a “trooper” and going “through some things,” it wasn’t the right time.

“It’s not really about Luke, but [Michael and I] just have a hard time period with co-parenting and with separating,” the reality star added.

“It’s my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I, and like I said, he was a trooper but ultimately it’s just not there.”

The Bravolebrity clarified that she’s still “friendly” with the “Summer House” star and overall enjoyed their three-month fling.

“I met his whole family, they were amazing. I fell in love with them, it was so great, but you know, I am newly single,” Ashley continued.

“This is my first relationship after, [and] you know, it’s just nice to be reminded that I am that girl, and I love to love, and I love to be loved, and give me all the love.”

The mom of two and the “Winter House” star began flirting it up during BravoCon last October.

The two continued getting to know each other, and Ashley even made their relationship Instagram-official with a selfie of them from their trip to Gulbranson’s native Minnesota before the holidays.

However, fans began to speculate they were over after Ashley deleted the sweet snap and unfollowed him on Instagram.

“I like to sort of put the period on things. iIt’s a period, so that’s why I did that,” she explained.

Ashley is in the midst of divorcing Michael, 63, after she initially filed in April after nearly eight years of marriage.

The exes share two sons: Dean, 3, and Dylan, almost 2.

The “Coffee & Love” singer recently gave an update on her divorce, telling fans that it should be finalized “either this month or next month.”