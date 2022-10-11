Ashanti Seemingly Responds To Irv Gotti’s Comments About Her On A New Diddy Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’ [Video]

The remix of Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s “Gotta Move On” featuring Ashanti and Yung Miami is making the rounds.

via: Essence

After Irv Gotti spent the better part of August and September giving fans an exhaustive account of his memory of an alleged affair with singer Ashanti in the early 2000’s, the songstress is finally addressing the matter in a new song.

Ashanti is featured alongside Diddy, Bryson Tiller, and Yung Miami in the remix of the R&B hit single “Gotta Move On.” After remaining mum while Gotti repeatedly rehashed details of the relationship that occurred when she was in her late teens/early 20’s and he was married and well beyond 30, it seems she has a few choice words for the Murder Inc. mogul on the aptly named track.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club on October 5th, Diddy says he specifically picked Ashanti for a feature on the remix given the blindsiding she faced from Gotti during late summer. He saw it as the perfect platform for her to get out a few thoughts of her own.

“I just felt Ashanti – because I think music and art give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory,” Diddy told the radio hosts. “After I saw Irv do his thing, I thought, ‘you know, sis may want to express herself on this song.’”

And it seems that Ashanti did just that. In her verse, you can hear the songstress seemingly taking direct shots at Gotti, noting “it’s been 20 years” and flipping the chorus’ famed like to “you gotta move on.”

“It’s giving obsessed / It’s giving you stressed /It’s giving you pressed / It’s giving this n*gga missing the best,” the songstress can be heard crooning. “But it’s been 20 years please cry less / We can see you and your tears / The pain in your chest / But I got a new man / Yeah, you gotta move on.”

No word yet on when the “Gotta Move On (Remix)” will officially be released. But with snippets already floating around on the internet, we’re likely to hear this one hit airwaves sooner rather than later.