Ashanti Reveals She’s Been Texting John Tucker Must Die Costar Arielle Kebbel About Potential Sequel: ‘I’m Down’

Ashanti is all for a John Tucker Must Die sequel.

While discussing her new movie No Address, Ashanti exclusively told PEOPLE that “it’d be hilarious” to make a John Tucker Must Die follow-up film — and she’s even been texting costar Arielle Kebbel about it.

“Arielle, she texts me! We’ve been going back and forth a little bit,” says Ashanti, 44, of Kebbel, 40. “She told me that she had the idea and I was like, ‘Listen, if we can get it together, I’m down.’ ”

In the classic comedy, the actresses play two of three women that the title character — played by Jesse Metcalfe, 46 — dates at the same time.

Sophia Bush plays the third woman, who teams up with the other two after he breaks up with all three of them. Together, they recruit Brittany Snow’s character to plot their revenge against John Tucker.

“It would be hilarious to have a part two,” Ashanti adds.

Rumblings of a sequel intensified in 2024 — 18 years after the original came out — during a panel with Metcalfe, Bush, 42, and Kebbel at Epic Cons Chicago. At the time, Metcalfe said he had “heard rumors of this script — there’s a script.” He also said he’d heard that “it’s amazing” and shared that “I’d definitely love to be a part of it.”

During the panel, Kebbel said the alleged sequel “does involve all of the OG cast” and that John Tucker “may or may not get a chance to change” his womanizing ways, hinting at a redemption arc for the character.

Kebbel told PEOPLE in October that “there’s a lot of talk about the sequel” and “we’re continuing to do our best to push forward on that.”

“I don’t quite know what to say without saying much, but, it’s a special, special project,” she continued, although nothing is set in stone. “And I can say that everyone’s very supportive of a sequel.”

Meanwhile, Ashanti has a new single, “Called You Up,” coming out soon.

Ashanti’s No Address premiered in theaters on Feb. 28.

