Ashanti Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Over the Top Grateful'

Ashanti has been cemented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

via People:

On Thursday, the 41-year-old Grammy winner was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicated in the recording category.

“It’s surreal,” Ashanti told Billboard at the ceremony. “I’m shocked, stunned and over the top grateful. This is a staple in my career and the fact that it will be here forever is a big deal.”

“I’m not a super emotional person, so the fact that I cried a little bit today is a little weird for me,” the R&B singer and actress continued. “I’m so humbled and overjoyed to have friends, family and genuine people here supporting me that I love.”

Ashanti was joined by her family for the star ceremony, with her award unveiled by friends and collaborators Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule.

Ashanti’s first self-titled album was released 20 years ago in 2002, and the record shot to the top of the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, going on to charter for 55 weeks. She went on to release five more studio albums, winning the Grammy for best contemporary R&B album for Chapter II in 2004.

Taking her talents to both the small and the silver screens as an actress, she’s also starred in The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, Disney’s animated series The Proud Family, Coach Carter and John Tucker Must Die, among others. The “Mesmerize” singer also served as executive producer for the films STUCK and Mothers and Daughters, and will begin filming The Plus One this month, which she’s also producing.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz’ ” Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said in a statement.

At the event, the multi-hyphenate entertainer thanked her mom and manager Tina Douglas for always believing in her.

“The fact that my mom spoke this into existence is surreal,” Ashanti said told Billboard. “She really had that feeling as a mother to say, ‘My child is gonna get this.’ She manifested it and I’m forever grateful.”

Congrats, Ashanti! Well deserved!