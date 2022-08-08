Ashanti And Nelly Shock Fans With Playful “Body On Me” Performance [Video]

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti.

via: Vibe

On Friday (August 5), Ashanti and Nelly caused a stir with a surprise performance of their 2008 song “Body on Me.” The former couple gave fans much to see as the duo playfully interacted with each other on stage at the Oakland Arena.

In footage caught by an attendee, fans can be heard screaming as the two recite their lyrics to each other face-to-face. The two dated back in the early 2000’s, before calling it quits around 2014.

Before Ashanti exited the stage, XXL reports that Nelly took a jab at Irv Gotti’s recent comments about the former couple on Drink Champs. According to the magazine’s site, Nelly said, “Ayo, I got floor seats to the next game, what’s happening?” Nelly’s comment follows the viral interview where Gotti revealed that he was “in love” with Ashanti when he learned that she was dating the “Country Grammar” rapper.

“The chick you f**king are in love with, is with this ni**a.” Irv said, before telling the story of how he found out about Ashanti and Nelly. “I was at home. Listen to this sh*t – this was God wanting me to find out – was at home, NBA package, I like watching sports,” Gotti said, describing how a “commotion” erupted during one of the games. He then mimicked the commentators’ reactions: “‘We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti!’”

Ashanti recently earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and authored a children’s book My Name Is A Story, amongst win a plethora of other awards and honors. Last year, Nelly was honored with the “I Am Hip-Hop” award at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony. Nelly also made a Top 10 debut with his country-infused eighth studio album, Heartland.

