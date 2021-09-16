Ashanti Addresses Nelly Reconciliation, Says She’s In A Relationship [Video]

The latest Verzuz had fans calling for a romantic reconciliation between Nelly and Ashanti, but one of them has shut down that possibility.

via: Hot97

Fat Joe brought Nelly out during his VERZUZ battle against Ja Rule. On the other hand, Ja Rule brought out his long time musically partner, Ashanti- who happens to be the ex of Nelly.

During the battle fans noticed that Nelly walked across the stage to hug Ashanti, which sparked reconciliation rumors. Following the battle, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Remy Ma jumped on Instagram live to discuss the battle. Of course they discussed the the Shanti and Nelly moment.

“Listen, there’s nothing happening,” Ashanti said. “Now look, this is the crazy part. I had no idea he was gonna be there and I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something? So, I didn’t know what to expect. I seen him move you out the way,” she added with a laugh.

Nelly walked his ass straight over to Ashanti and got that hug #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/yl1iteRp4O — JJ (@dirtyyghettokid) September 15, 2021

“Listen, I wasn’t expecting it. And that’s the crazy thing! I seen his eyes get big and I didn’t know what was gonna happen. I didn’t know what to expect. It was positive,” Ashanti said. Ja added, “You know, Nelly’s single now.” The singer quickly retorted, “Yeah, but I ain’t! So…”

Watch the full live below.

Ashanti didn’t sound super opposed to it.