ASAP Rocky’s Ex-Friend Suing Over Alleged Shooting Hires Another Johnny Depp Lawyer as Prosecutors Reveal Shocking Security Footage

It’s been two years since ASAP Relli alleges ASAP Rocky shot him.

A$AP Rocky’s ex-friend A$AP Relli brought on another lawyer who previously represented Johnny Depp as he fights Rihanna’s boyfriend over an alleged shooting.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Relli informed the court he was adding attorney Benjamin Chew to his team.

Chew will be co-counsel with Relli’s current lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

Chew and Vasquez worked together in the court trial involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The two became household names after the highly watched court proceeding where the actor was awarded millions from Heard.

Relli’s decision to bring on Chew comes after a bombshell video of Rocky holding a gun and possibly firing at Relli surfaced in his criminal case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in November 2021, Relli claimed Rocky invited over to a location in Hollywood.

After he arrived, Relli said an argument broke out between him and Rocky. He accused Rocky of pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots in his direction.

Relli claimed one of the bullets struck him.

“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” Relli’s lawyer said in his civil lawsuit over the incident.

Rocky denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Prior to the video evidence being entered in court, Rocky argued that any damages were caused by third parties. His lawyer even accused Relli of making up the accusation against Rocky as part of an extortion attempt.

The rapper’s lawyer said, “Rocky didn’t commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him.”

Rocky’s team said no shots were ever fired despite Relli’s hand being injured.

Despite the rapper’s denial, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the matter. Rocky was arrested in August 2022 after arriving at LAX.

The rapper was booked on suspicion of assault and later charged with assault with a firearm.

Relli and Rocky agreed to put the civil lawsuit on hold until the outcome of the criminal case.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Rocky told the court that he was attempting to settle the civil lawsuit.