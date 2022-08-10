ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Identified as ASAP Relli, Plans to File Civil Lawsuit

ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has been identified.

via Complex:

The 33-year-old Harlem rapper—legal name Rakim Mayers—was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident in Southern California, where Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, who had snitched on the Mob’s de facto leader. And it seems he was right.

Months after Rocky’s arrest, Ephron has publicly identified himself as the alleged victim. According to a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Ephron intends to file a civil lawsuit against Rocky over the shooting, which reportedly took place in “an obscure location in central Hollywood.” Ephron claims he agreed to meet with Rocky to resolve a disagreement, saying once he arrived at the location, he was confronted by an armed Rocky, who was accompanied by two men.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, ASAP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” read the statement shared by Ephron’s attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, ASAP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Rocky is accused of firing three to four shots at the accuser, who “believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.” According to a statement from the LAPD, the victim received medical treatment for a minor injury.

Ephron’s legal team argues he has endured “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.” His lawyers claim the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Rocky, who recently welcomed a baby boy with Rihanna, has not publicly responded to the forthcoming lawsuit. Ephron’s lawyers say they’re confident the civil case will go to trial.

Relli is a talent manager and producer who has evidently known Rocky since high school. Rocky reportedly credited Relli for bringing him into ASAP Mob.

The only thing A$AP Rocky should be worried about right now is his newborn son — but unfortunately he got himself into this mess. A shame.